In conjunction with the city's decision to limit public gatherings of more than 200 people, it is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation of all upcoming events between now and mid-April. These cancellations include all performances of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Winter Classes, Spring Break Camp, Stories on the Spectrum, and Spring Classes. At this time, future events that are set to begin after May 1st, including Saints & Sinners, are still scheduled to occur as planned. Our Box Office staff will be reaching out to our subscribers and CURIOUS INCIDENT ticket holders over the next week to issue vouchers and answer any questions you may have. We are anticipating a higher call volume for the next few days and we thank you in advance for your patience as we assist all of our patrons. If you need immediate support or have questions, please feel free to contact us at (501) 378-0405 or at subscriptions@therep.org. As always, thank you so much for your understanding, patience, and continued support of The Rep.