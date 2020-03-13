The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection March 9. Observed food and ice in hand washing sink in the front and the back. A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand washing. Observed containers of food in reach in refrigerator, under the counter refrigerator, and walk in refrigerator being stored uncovered. Food should be covered when being stored. Food was covered during inspection. Observed containers of chemicals not labeled. Chemical containers should be labeled with the common name of the chemical it contains. Chemical containers were labeled during inspection. Observed a leak in the nozzle of the three compartment sink. Nozzle should be repaired so that it does not leak. Some counter tops throughout facility are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed trash cans containing food residue that are being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors in facility, especially under cooking equipment, shelving, and in walk in freezer, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed jackets and purses being stored on shelves where drink and food are being stored. Personal items should be stored in designated areas.

• HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint March 9. No violations pertaining to complaint during time of inspection.

• JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER, 301 E. Second Ave. Date of inspection March 4. Sour cream (42 degrees F) and sliced turkey (43 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Ceiling above prep area across from cooking equipment is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• JUVENILE JUSTICE CENTER, 301 E. Second Ave. Date of follow-up inspection March 9. Previous violations corrected at time of inspection.

• UNIVERSITY FOOD MART, 1702 University Drive. Date of inspection into complaint March 9. No violations reported.

• LOVE’S TRAVEL STOP #661/CHESTER CHICKEN, 4800 Highway 65 S, P.O. BOX 26210 S. Date of inspection Feb. 26. Chicken (122 degrees F) and chicken (130 degrees F) in hot box are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed used wiping cloths sitting on prep counter. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to retail food establishment. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use.

• LOVE’S TRAVEL STOP #661/CHESTER CHICKEN, 4800 Highway 65 S, P.O. BOX 26210 S. Date of follow-up inspection March 6. Observed used wiping cloths sitting on prep counter. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to retail food establishment. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use.

• COUNTRY DONUTS, 208 N. Blake St. Date of inspection March 5. Observed food equipment in the hand washing sink. A hand-washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand-washing. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Some equipment in the kitchen area not being used. Corrective Action: The PREMISES shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment such as EQUIPMENT that is nonfunctional or no longer used and litter.

• HOT RODS, 201 S. Main St. Date of follow-up inspection March 5. Violations corrected at time of inspection.

• BEL AIR ELEMENTARY JUNIOR, P.O. BOX 7678. Date of follow-up inspection March 4. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed ice build up on floors, walls, and ceiling in walk in freezer that needs to be removed. Observed unused equipment in establishment that needs to be removed. The premises shall be free of items that are unnecessary to the operation or maintenance of the establishment such as equipment that is nonfunctional or no longer used and litter.