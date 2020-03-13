THEFTS

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 4000 BLOCK: Money valued at $134 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

TOWSON AVENUE, 5700 BLOCK: A shotgun valued at $100 was reported stolen.

5900 KINKEAD AVE.: A burglary was reported at Trinity Multifamily.

5801 KINKEAD AVE.: A burglary was reported at Oakbrook Apartments.

NORTH K STREET, 2700 BLOCK: Two grinders, a plasma cutter and various socket wrenches valued at $7,425 were reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A MANAGER AT DOLLAR TREE, 1620 Grand Ave., reported a woman grabbed the manager and swung her fist at her when she tried to stop her from stealing items from the store. About $5 in items were reported stolen in the incident.