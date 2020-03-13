Special to The Commercial

Friday

Mar 13, 2020 at 12:01 AM


The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.


LUNCH MENUS INCLUDE:


Monday, March 16


Italian beef macaron, cabbage, green peas, garlic bread stick, sugar cookie and milk.


Tuesday, March 17


St. Patrick’s Day — Shepherd’s pie, glazed carrots, seasoned cabbage, cornbread, lime gelatin and milk.


Wednesday, March 18


Pork roast, country potatoes, green beans, Texas bread, fresh banana and milk.


Thursday, March 19


Turkey breast with gravy, whipped potatoes, garden vegetable blend, cornbread, lemon swirl pudding and milk.


Friday, March 20


Chicken fettuccine alfredo, diced carrots, brussels sprouts, dinner roll, applesauce and milk.


STRACHOTA ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:


Monday, Wednesday, Friday


Jazzercise, 9 a.m.; Walk away the Pounds, 10 a.m.; Sit-a-cise, 10:30 a.m.; advanced aerobics, 11 a.m.; checkers, cards, dominoes, puzzles and coloring.


Tuesday


PEPPI/Movement with Balance, 10:30 a.m.


Wednesday


Blood pressure checks.


Tuesday, Thursday


Drums Alive, 9:30 a.m.; Ageless Grace, 10 a.m.; Word Search, Dominoes, Bingo and coloring.


Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.