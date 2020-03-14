People with substance abuse disorders frequently cycle in and out of jail. Now, with the help of the new drug recovery program being offered to inmates, the Logan County Detention Center hopes to help break the cycle.

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. It offers inmates hope and a goal to work on while incarcerated.

The majority of inmates with addiction problems do end up back behind bars, but by providing programs to make them better people will help to change their mindset and gives them a much better chance of staying out of jail.

Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey said that the program offers large and small share groups, as well as individual studies that teach people how to cope with struggles and addiction.

“I am wanting to add programs like this to the jail to give inmates life skills and a means to better themselves instead of sitting around the cell blocks all day.”

There are currently two Celebrate Recovery programs at churches in Logan County, one at First Booneville and the other at the Paris Christian Center.

“Pastor Brandon and Anna Delay from Booneville and Pastor Kellie Kitson from Paris have taken the Celebrate Recovery program to our facility and they deserve recognition for their volunteerism and love for this ministry. These programs are helping a lot of people in our county.”

Massey said that the detention center is currently organizing a Jail Chaplain Ministry and he hopes to have GED classes soon.