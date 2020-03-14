Early Friday afternoon, Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) released an announcement, stating, "All field trips and after-school activities scheduled through March 30 have been cancelled. This includes community activities scheduled at district schools. FSPS will continue to reassess decisions as circumstances evolve."

FSPS sent students home with Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) packets Friday, but there are still no plans to close schools.

Portions of the AMI plans rely on getting materials out to students in advance. FSPS also made AMI materials available on the FSPS website.

All decisions about closing schools are made by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

FSPS depends on parents to make decisions about what is best for their children. They have had several questions about exposure to COVID-19, and FSPS posted three important points in response.

First, FSPS has been instructed to follow the guidance of the ADH and are following their instructions as they are received. There are often details of each case that prevent the ADH and FSPS from making immediate decisions. All decisions about closing schools are made by the ADH and the DESE.

Second, students who are absent because of illness or other concerns related to COVID-19 exposure will be allowed to make up any and all work missed while absent. To reduce the burden on our health care providers as they prepare to serve a higher number of patients, the requirement to secure written documentation from a health care provider in order to excuse an absence for health reasons is suspended for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. A parent note will meet the requirement.

Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, FSPS will suspend perfect attendance rules for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. As a result, 2019-20 perfect attendance recognition will be based on attendance from August 15, 2019 — March 13, 2020. Please note that the compulsory attendance law still applies.

Finally, because of the high volume of calls, FSPS may not be able to return each message they receive. But they are documenting and reviewing each one in order to better identify and prioritize areas of concern.

According to FSPS, student and staff safety continues to be their primary goal. FSPS stated that they intend to share information with the public as soon as possible as they continue to monitor efforts within the state of Arkansas to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday night, the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) sent a tweet that suspended all spring sports and activities.

"Due to growing concerns over COVID-19 virus, the AAA will suspend all spring interscholastic competition starting Sunday, March 15, 2020 until Monday, March 30 2020. On Monday, March 30th the AAA will reassess the COVID-19 situation, and announce further plans."

At this time, FSPS is looking into what that means for the public schools of Fort Smith.