The following statement was issued via the Great Futures Facebook Page:

"Today our Governor closed all of the schools in the state as precaution to protect the children, their parents, family members and staff. The Saline County Boys and Girls Clubs Board of Directors and our COO, Heath Massey have chosen to close Great Futures to ensure the safety of our children, parents and staff. The health and safety of our community is of utmost importance to all of us. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. We will be closed March 16th through March 21st. Next weekend we will re-evaluate the situation after we speak with health officials and we will let you know of our plans for the following week. Thank you for your understanding and we appreciate all of you. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact, Susan Clark or Leah Cosby Hunt."