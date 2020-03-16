There are six new coronavirus cases identified in Arkansas bringing the total to 22. No cases have been identified in northwest Arkansas.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the healthcare team met in Fayetteville Monday morning to hold a press conference at Washington Regional Medical Center. Hutchinson first stated there were four new presumptive positive cases since Sunday.

Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) Secretary of Health, Dr. Nathaniel Smith, M.D., MPh., followed up saying that two more presumptive positive cases were confirmed by commercial labs this morning, adding a total of six new cases and a total of 22 presumptive positive cases within the state.

The ADH has also received 29 more negative results since Sunday.

The current COVID-19 status for Arkansas at press time: Presumed Positive Cases, 22; Confirmed Cases, 0; Persons Under Investigation (PUI), 14; People being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance because of an identified risk, 258; Past PUIs with negative test results, 132.

Hutchinson recommends no out-of-state travel until the virus is contained.

Follow this link to view Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson provide an update to the state's coronavirus situation: https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live