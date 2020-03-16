The Vietnam Veterans Commemoration ceremony has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event was originally planned for Sunday, March 29, according to a spokeswoman with Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas.

The event will honor Vietnam veterans who served in the military between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975.

Vietnam veterans who want to be recognized have until Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. to register. They may register online at the Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs website at http://www.veterans.arkansas.gov/ or by calling Laruen Bland at Area Agency at 870-543-6300.

Vendors who want booth space should also call Samantha Stichert at the agency, 870-543- 6300.

On the day of the event, Oct. 25, the doors will open at 11 a.m. Veterans are encouraged to arrive early. Veterans and their family members will have access to one-on-to one counseling on VA health care and benefits as well as other state programs for veterans. The event is open to registered veterans, their family members and their guests, according to the spokeswoman.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, the city of Pine Bluff, Arkansas State Council and Chapter 815 Pine Bluff, Vietnam Veterans of America Inc., and the Pine Bluff Convention Center are hosting the event and have partnered with Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs to bring the celebration to Pine Bluff.