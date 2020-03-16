Due to the increasing concern regarding the COVID-19 virus, Ouachita Children, Youth, and Family Services is ceasing all volunteer activities and tangible good donations, as well as limiting family visitation for all of our programs; Ouachita Children’s Center, Ouachita Youth Center, and Ouachita Family Center. These changes will be effective immediately, until further notice.

All visitors to Ouachita Children’s Center at 339 Charteroak in Hot Springs will be screened before they will be allowed to enter the facility.

Should you have any questions, please contact Resource Development Director Ashley Thomson at (501) 623-5591 ext. 223 or athompson@occnet.org.