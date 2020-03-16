Pine Bluff Police Officers responded to a shooting call at 5004 W. Barraque St. at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.

The victim, identified as Demetrius Foreman, a 40-year-old black male of Pine Bluff by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley, was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, the victim was suffering from a single gunshot wound outside the residence.

Investigators identified Joseph Delonte Dudley as a suspect, a 47-year-old man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing, approximately 165 pounds believed to be driving a 2013 grey Dodge Dart. Police were still searching for the suspect.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. officers of the Pine Bluff Police Department located Joseph Dudley Sr and took him into custody without incident according to their release. Dudley was booked at the Jefferson County jail for Capital Murder.