The Western Arkansas Planning and Development District Board of Directors’ Meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.

Sasha Grist, executive director of WAPDD, issued a statement Monday saying they have decided to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and refrain from events with 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. The Western Arkansas Workforce CEO Board meeting that would have been Wednesday has also been cancelled.

All of the agenda items on the agenda are being added to the June 24, 2020, board meeting agenda.

"As an update on our office and how we are handling the Covid-19 outbreak and school closings, we are currently preparing for working remotely if the situation arises that we need to," Grist wrote. "I am monitoring the situation daily and things are changing each hour as you know. We will be practicing social distancing, limiting travel and canceling meetings that have 10 or more attendees."

The WAPDD offices at 1109 S 16th St. remain open.