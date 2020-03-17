On March 15, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that effective March 17, all Arkansas public schools will be closed until March 30. While the second week will be spring break for most schools, March 17-20 will be considered Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) days. Schools have also issued meal plans to make sure students who rely on school lunches have access to food during the closure.



Christian Ministries Academy

CMA issued the following statement via its Facebook page:

“In light of the news today from our Governor, CMA will not be in session this week. Please use wisdom and remember why we are closing. We refuse to walk or be lead by fear or panic, but feel we are making sound judgement and honoring the leadership of our State Officials as well as protecting our families.” Students and faculty were prepared on Friday, and will use Remind for lessons and projects. The CMA office is accessible this week by phone, text, Remind or email if you need us. We will be back in session on Monday, March 30.



Fountain Lake School District

FLSD will observe the following AMI instructions:

Students in grades K-6 should have AMI packets. They should complete folders C O B R A.

Students in grades 7-12 have Google Classrooms for each class. There should be assignments in those classes that can be accessed without connectivity. The students’ work will upload when they return to campus.

Teachers will be available by email and Dojo to answer questions from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Students have 3 days to complete AMI work for each day out. Monday, March 16 assignments must be completed by Wednesday, April 1. March 17 due April 2, and so on.

The school will be offering a drive-through meal pick-up through Friday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the elementary morning drop-off area. All children 18 years and under can receive a meal at no charge regardless of meal status. Since the buildings will not be open, meals will be offered to-go.



Jessieville School District

JSD is offering to deliver AMI packets via the bus route on Tuesday to parents who were not able to pick them up on Monday. If students have the internet but need a device to access their lessons online, these devices will be available for checkout in the cafeteria. If you cannot pick one up, contact the school office to make arrangements for a bus to deliver with meals.

The school is offering meal delivery via the bus route as well. Meals will be delivered by bus 5 hours after the students’ morning pick up time at their bus stop. If a student does not ride the bus but would still like to receive meals, there are 2 available options:

Option 1: “Go to the closest bus stop five hours after the morning time that the bus usually passes by there. If you are unsure of when the food will be available, please call your student’s school office.”

Option 2: “Pick up lunch (and breakfast for the following day) between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. outside the school cafeteria, Monday through Friday.” stated the district’s Facebook page.

Regardless of the method of receiving the meals, breakfast and lunch will be offered to every child in the student’s home from the ages of 1 to 18.



Mountain Pine School District

For high school assignments, MPSD students can access all information online. Students may get their assignments in Google Classroom or the website mpsdrd.com.

AMI packets were sent home with elementary school students. The assignments will be uploaded to Google Classroom or the website. Teachers will make contact through Google Classroom, Dojo, Remind 101, or email, depending on the student’s grade level.

If you have any questions, contact the teacher via email. All email addresses can be found on the website.

Beginning March 17, MPSD will offer breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals will be offered in a “grab and go” fashion since no one will be allowed to eat in the cafeteria. Meals will not be offered during spring break.



