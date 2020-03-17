There’s no need to panic, but an urgent need for basic precautions to avoid the risk of the 2019 novel coronavirus, or the COVID-19 illness.

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that Garland, Saline and Pulaski counties each had 5 or fewer reported cases, while Jefferson had more than 10, for a total of 16 cases in Arkansas.

Those numbers assuredly will rise.

The federal Centers for Disease Control reported 3,487 cases in the U.S. on Monday, including 68 deaths.

Of those, 205 were travel-related, 214 from close contact and 3,068 were under investigation for the cause.

Data is updated at noon weekday. Numbers nearly doubled from Friday.

Another fact: Influenza-related deaths rates for children 0-4 years and adults 18-49 years are now the highest CDC has on record for these age groups, surpassing rates reported during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

Overall this year, CDC says that pneumonia and influenza mortality has been low, although flu cases have been high this year in the U.S.

Not to downplay the COVID-19 risk in any way, but I’ll bet you haven’t heard those flu figures, compared to sensational reporting about the 2019 coronavirus that has led to people hoarding toilet paper, rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizer.

Not sure why the big rush exists to buy toilet paper that has led to empty shelves in many retailers – COVID-19 symptoms do not include gastric distress.

Probably everyone knows how to avoid germs, but it’s easier to recite than to fully practice.

Basic hygiene greatly mitigates the risk: Washing hands frequently, followed by rubbing alcohol or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Another key is something your parents probably told you when you were small: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. These are all best-practices for any time, but are vital now.

Here’s more advice from the CDC: Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

If sick, wear a facemask when around other people, sharing a room or vehicle, and before entering a health-care provider’s office.

Otherwise, do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes. And people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room.

But if you are not sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick, if they are not able to wear a facemask. The reason: The CDC says facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.

COVID-19 germs are resistant on common items including door knobs, but can readily be flushed away by proper washing, and killed by alcohol-based products.

That’s easy enough, but the trick is that as soon as hands are washed, many things could be harboring the virus: cell phones, ink pens or others.

The CDC says to wash hands for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place. If that is not possible, wash with hand sanitizer containing at least 60-percent alcohol.

Just to be safe, I’d suggest doing both. But remember that the “kills 99.99% of germs” frequently promised by sanitizers means some germs may survive to become supergerms.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks, the CDC says.

And if surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection. These are all things you probably do already.

Significantly for the active lifestyle Hot Springs Village, older adults and people with severe underlying chronic medical conditions – such as heart or lung disease or diabetes – are at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19.

CDC recommends that organizations or individuals who plan to hold events with 50 or more people to reconsider their plans for the next 2 months, to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

“Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing,” the CDC says.

Examples include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other types of assemblies.

It is important to note that the CDC is not saying all such activities should be avoided, but that if they are held, best practices are vital.

Given the Village’s older population, I’d err on the side of over-caution.

I happened to have an annual physical checkup Friday, and my physician said the virus incubates for 14 days before a fever arrives, creating the appearance of the virus spreading rapidly, as well as created the possibility of passing on the germs.

That is, infected people have limited ability to self-realize they have COVID-19 for 2 weeks.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in people and many species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats and bats.

Rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people such as with MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and now with this new virus, which the World Health Organization has named SARS-CoV-2.

Luckily, COVID-19 is less deadly than SARS, which also was first diagnosed in China, and which was largely confined there.

There’s no need to panic, but good practices can reduce the possibility of sickness.

COVID-19 has affected international travel. My wife, youngest daughter and her husband have planned to take a direct flight from Houston, Texas, to Montreal, Quebec, next week, but somehow I think that’s not going to happen.

I also happened to have an annual meeting Friday with my Edward Jones adviser in Benton, and he said the company does not see the virus to be a long-term financial problem to the U.S. (seeing it as “meaningful but temporary.”)

While no one can predict the economic future, and while stock markets worldwide have taken a beating, he said Edward Jones does not believe COVID-19 will knock the U.S. off its long-term economic expansion. The now-record U.S. economic expansion is expected to continue.

My doctor pointed out that COVID-19 illness so far seems to affect only older people, but the current influenza has killed 114 American children (as reported by the CDC.)

He thought those figures are tragic, and believes it is very sad that the flu has received so little publicity in comparison to COVID-19.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ and https://www.edwardjones.com/market-news-guidance/guidance/stocks-drop-coronavirus-concerns.html.