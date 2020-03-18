Devin Coldewey at TechCrunch.com reports an interesting development in the world of information gathering to circumnavigate censorship in nations such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Egypt.

Reporters Without Borders are using Minecraft as a new platform for hosting content that those nations ban.

The organization, collaborating with reporters, Minecraft pros and a creative agency, has produced an in-game “Uncensored Library” that hosts a variety of suppressed reportage, Coldewey reports.

A neo-classical complex hosted on its own server allows Minecraft players to access by pointing their game toward visit.uncensoredlibrary.com in the server browser.

The library has a handful of wings, each dedicated to a different country, and each with a series of articles banned in those places, or their authors chased out or even killed, Coldewey writes. They’re presented in plain text inside Minecraft’s craftable books.

Documents are included from Nguyen Van Dai in Vietnam, Mada Masr in Egypt, Javier Valdez in Mexico, Alexander Skobov in Russia and Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia. There are only a handful of recent articles at present, Coldewey explains, but there are also numerous documents describing the state of press freedom and oppression in 180 countries — the RSF Freedom Index.

"As it stands, the Uncensored Library stands more as a proof of concept that information need not be delivered by traditional means in order to have a potential impact," Coldewey writes. "Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, and can be used as an informational and promotional platform as well as just a fun place to hang out and build stuff. What other ways exist to get around the restrictions of governments that would rather their citizens not know the truth?"

