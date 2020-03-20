A public meeting held Thursday evening to discuss the possibility of adding sidewalks along Main Street from the Booneville Municipal Complex to Walmart drew about 20 people.

The meeting was held at the Booneville Chamber of Commerce office and led by Tracee McKenna of the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District.

McKenna said she was in the process of applying for a Community Development Block Grant on behalf of the city for the project, but before submitting the application she wanted to have Thursday’s public meeting, a second one on the matter, to further gauge community interest.

“I think we’ll definitely be able to demonstrate there is support for the project,” said McKenna.

The project is expected to cost a little less than $300,000 McKenna said with the grant, if awarded for the maximum amount, covering $200,000.

Asked if the city has committed to the project, McKenna said no because she had “just gotten the estimate.”

McKenna said she believed the project has a good chance at approval based on a recent assessment showing the city has exceeded a 51 percent low and moderate income population, which was previously not the case.

Attendees at the meeting posed questions as to why the south side of the highway was chosen rather than the north which was answered by McKenna that the expected cost would be less expensive.

She noted the city also owns Oak Hill Cemetery which would be included in the sidewalk.