The threat of coronavirus has reached far into the different aspects of society, and the entertainment field hasn't been immune.

Many entertainment-related concerts, activities and events scheduled to take place in the Fort Smith area have been postponed due to the concerns surrounding the virus. The bumping of originally scheduled dates because of the need for people to avoid gatherings of 10 or more has disrupted the social calendars of many area residents, said Talicia Richardson, executive director for 64.6 Downtown Fort Smith.

"I think once everyone gets the all-clear, people will start searching more extensively for local options," said Richarson, whose organization's "Hoops on Garrison" event was slated for April 4 but recently was postponed. "I think it's a matter of you might not miss it until it's gone, and these circumstances will later cause people to say, 'How can I do this?' and 'What are all the local activities and events I can enjoy?'"

Hoops on Garrison, which involves a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and benefits 64.6 Downtown, most likely will occur in late summer or early fall, she said.

"Hoops on Garrison definitely will be happening again," Richardson said. "We understand that a lot of local events will be competing with each other, to make sure they get in before the end of 2020, but we hope that everyone will be able to get out and enjoy the many events that benefit great organizations."

Originally scheduled for April 1 at the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's presentation of "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" has been postponed until November, said Stacey Jones, UAFS associate vice chancellor for campus and community events.

"We've shut down school for two weeks," he said. "I was checking with the people of 'Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story' and they said they had a couple open dates for us in November, so we will be having this show in November."

The Buddy Holly event is part of the UAFS Season of Entertainment 39 performance schedule and centers around the brief life and influential career of Buddy Holly, whose hit songs include "Peggy Sue," "That'll Be the Day" and "Rave On," among others.

"We will announce the exact November date later, and tickets purchased for the original date will be honored in November," Jones said. "We hope that people will still come out for this in November. It'll be a great show."

Jones also said UAFS student performances and activities also have been postponed, adding that he hopes the activities can be rescheduled.

"I've never seen anything like this before," he said of COVID-19's impact. "I can never remember when churches didn't meet. And that's a testament to churches and the work they do. People have spoken to me, and they're not saying, 'Oh yeah, I missed church.' They are saying, 'I miss being in church.' It's really something."

Members of the Fort Smith Little Theatre have canceled their production of "A Southern Exposure," which was set to open April 16, due to concerns for COVID-19.

"When one production at FSLT ends, rehearsal for the next one begins, so rescheduling this production for later this year is not an option," states a written announcement from Little Theatre president Steve Dwiggins. "We appreciate all the work that has already gone into preparing for this production and look forward to offering this show, with the same director, cast and crew, in ... 2021."

The statement also reads, "Once this crisis is under control, our board will finalize reimbursement plans and policies. In the meantime, we ask our patrons to consider foregoing reimbursement and donating back to the theatre the ticket value of any performance canceled as a result of the crisis."

As of press time, Dennis Snow, president for the annual Steel Horse Rally event, said he remains hopeful that the motorcycle-centered rally will be able to take place May 1-2 in and near downtown Fort Smith, adding that he and board members are working with local and state officials regarding concerns for COVID-19.

"We're not saying postponed or rescheduled yet — as of right now, we are working full-steam ahead — but we are looking at options," he said. "We'd love to see some type of closure on this chaotic virus.

"The Steel Horse Rally and a lot of other Fort Smith events have such an economic impact for this area," added Snow, whose rally was set to raise money for the Buddy Smith Veterans Home, the Children's Service League, the Fort Smith Museum of History and Antioch for Youth & Family. "The rally has turned into such a fun event, and there have been so many people that put so much time and effort already into preparing for our sixth annual rally, but yes, we are looking at a possible contingency plan."

Marty Haggard's concert, "A Tribute to Merle Haggard, My Dad," originally was tapped to take place today (Sunday, March 22) but has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. July 31 at the King Opera House in Van Buren. Promoters decided to change the date "in the interest of everyone," said Janice Ross, a publicist for the King Opera House.

Even on a local scale, the movie industry has been affected, with the AMC Classic Fort Smith movie theater posting an announcement on the theater chain's website — "This theatre is temporarily closed in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines. It will reopen when those guidelines allow. Please continue to check back here for updates."

"Yes, it looks like the theater will be closed for six to 12 weeks," said one anonymous source while discussing the AMC Fort Smith Classic.

The Malco Fort Smith Cinema 16 and the Malco Mall Trio also have temporarily closed their doors until further notice, according to the Malco chain's website.

Like so many others, Jones said he remains optimistic that there is light at the end of the tunnel. He predicted that live entertainment will have a "major comeback" in Fort Smith once medical officials get a handle on the virus.

"I think we will see a lot of people wanting to get out, enjoy live entertainment and support the arts," Jones said. "I think people will be craving to experience live entertainment then, and I hope they do support the arts.

"And I'm hoping that everything gets back to normal and everyone is safe by the summer," he added. "Fort Smith is our town. We need to make sure we take care of each other and we take care of ourselves. We'll make it through this."

Snow agreed.

"We hope that people will again be able to enjoy Fort Smith events and businesses soon," he said. "All of this is so far beyond our control and so unfamiliar, and of course, the safety and health of people is our number-one concern."