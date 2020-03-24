During a time of self-quarantine, the United States Marshals Museum (USMM) made the choice to temporarily close its offices recently to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Spring Break Day Camps from March 24-26 were canceled and refunds were issued.

The next Talks on Tap Lecture Series was set for April 6 but was rescheduled for June 1. The final talk was scheduled for May 4 will also be postponed until July 6.

The Greg Smith River Trail system that runs along the Arkansas River and in front of the Marshals Museum is still open to the public for use, a news release adds.

For questions or concerns, call the museum at 479-242-1789 or email info@usmmuseum.org.