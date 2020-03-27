The city of Pine Bluff will hold a press conference with updates on COVID-19 Tuesday, March 31.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. in the main lobby of the Pine Bluff Police Department, 200 E. Eighth Ave.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington as well as officials from Jefferson Regional Medical Center, the police department, the county, and other community partners will be providing updates to the public on the ongoing efforts against COVID-19, according to a news release.

The Commercial will broadcast the press conference live on its Facebook page.