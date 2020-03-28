What started out as a “pretty nice” extended spring break for University of Arkansas at Fort Smith freshman Callie Smith, quickly evolved into a shift in learning style for her and everyone else at the university for the rest of the semester.

Smith on Friday was among several students moving out of their dorms following UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley’s March 19 announcement that the rest of the semester would be taught online at the university, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread throughout the United States. While some of the roughly 5,800 UAFS students have chosen to stay in the dorms, others have opted to leave — freshman Kelsey Krigbaum said the parking lot outside her dorm on Friday was full of parents helping their children move home.

Even though she said Riley handled the transition well, Smith still expressed concern about the online transition.

"Now that classes are starting to start back up, it’s kind of stressful and kind of causing some anxiety because we were in the classrooms for a reason. We would have taken online classes if we wanted to," Smith said.

Riley had originally planned to not formally decide whether to move all of the classes at the university online until Thursday. The university on March 13 announced classes would be held online from that point forward at least through the end of spring break, which ended Friday.

In that time, the number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas ballooned from single digits to 46 and exceeded 300 on Friday. The disease has killed three in the state and could reach 3,500 cases in two weeks, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news conference Friday.

Riley decided a week early, she said, after assessing information from state offices and meeting with faculty, members of the UAFS Student Government Association and academic leaders on campus. UAFS graduation has also been postponed to June 1 at the earliest, she said.

"We’re all meeting our obligations to keep our communities safe and healthy," Riley said. "Every institution has those opportunities and obligations."

While Riley called the online education opportunities at the university "excellent," students like Krigbaum expect to encounter some difficulty online. She said she expects to especially encounter difficulty since she’s a dental hygiene major.

"I’m going to struggle with human anatomy more just because it’s online, but as far as my other classes go, I think it’s going to be OK. But I think I’m going to struggle just with the online thing," she said.

The online format played directly into Riley’s decision to keep the dorms open. Riley said some of the students who are staying on campus wouldn’t have internet access if they moved back home.

But that isn’t the only obstacle the students would have if they went home, Riley said.

"I’ve had several people reach out to me, especially from the apartments, saying, 'I’ll be homeless if you close this down and make me move out. Please don’t make me move out.' I’ve had others say, ‘It’s a safer environment for me than going home,'" she said.

Riley said she plans in the coming days to take an inventory of the students who have decided to stay in the dorms. She said she will tell them the hours of operation and food service situation on campus.

As for the online classes, the students on Friday said they believe everything will eventually work out.

"I’m scared and I’m probably going to struggle at first, but I think it’s probably going to be OK," Krigbaum said.

"A lot of the students are struggling with the fact that we have to go to online classes because it’s a lot more difficult that way, but other than that, I think everything has been handled pretty well," Smith said.