The Department of Education Steering Committee for the state of Arkansas met on Wednesday in an effort to keep schools on track while students have limited access to the usual resources.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Education on March 23, Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key asked for a waiver of end-of-year assessments for elementary students. This waiver was submitted because of the unusual circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Key stated that he feels there is no way to get an accurate assessment of what students have learned this year due to schools being closed for nearly a month.

These tests are used to determine which schools get additional support, and in his letter, Key states that the funding and support will remain the same for the 2020-21 school year. This would be as if the test results this year were the exact same as last year.

The committee also discussed the Perkins V State Plan. The original deadline for this plan was April 15, but the U.S. Department of Education extended it to June 15.

Perkins V refers to the renewal of the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act which strives to promote more practical skills through career and technical education (CTE).

In Fort Smith, Vision 2023 includes a specific plan for a center focused on CTE. During February’s Fort Smith Board of Education meeting, Gary Udouj presented the new name and logo for what is now the PEAK Innovation Center.

Angela Kremers, Arkansas director for CTE, gave a presentation comparing students who had taken CTE courses to those who had not. According to that presentation, students with CTE courses graduated at a rate of approximately 97% which is nearly 20% higher than those who did not.

Kremers’ team said that they plan to examine the gender gap in several areas of employment and use the CTE program to close that gap.

At 54% of students not enrolled, teachers are working with project coordinators to increase that number in hopes of helping students succeed after graduation.

This new plan will include charter schools that previously did not receive support from the state. Kremers noted that this would have very low impact on how much support standard public schools received due to the fact that charter schools are part of the public school system.

The committee also discussed accessibility of information. School report cards and lesson plans for students were the two main issues discussed.

Many stakeholders said they wanted reports of how the school did over the course of the previous school year to be more accessible. In another presentation, the committee showed how people can access these reports online through the Arkansas Department of Education’s website.

Another issue the committee raised was translation. Noting the more than 100 languages spoken in Arkansas, the committee discussed the need for translations. While most languages are available in Google Translate or the schools have human translators, the committee was not sure how to address the few languages that are not.