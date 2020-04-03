The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• CHARRO’S, 2500 Olive St. Date of inspection March 27. Observation: Dusty ceiling fan in preparation area. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• SHELL ROSS CO., 1100 Ohio St. Date of inspection March 27. Observation: No test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• 410 Lounge, 303 W. 31st Ave. Date of inspection March 26. (Zero) 0 foot candles of light observed in dry food storage. At least 10 foot candles at a distance of 30 inches above the floor needed in dry food storage.

• AWESOME LIL WONDERS, 620 S. Poplar St. Date of inspection March 26. Observed used wiping cloths sitting on counter. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Facility test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• COUNTRY CHIC CHOCOLATE COMPANY, 1522 S. Main St. Date of inspection March 26. Observed damaged ceiling in dry storage. Ceiling should be repaired.

• COUNTRY KITCHEN, 4322 Dollarway Road. Date of follow-up inspection March 27. Single service containers observed being reused throughout establishment. Single service containers should not be reused. Seal on walk in freezer door is broken and needs to be repaired. Shelves in dry storage area are unclean and need to be cleaned. Floors throughout facility, especially under equipment and shelving, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• JEEWAN GROCERIES LLC, 2317 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection March 27. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Drink station counter top is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Men’s restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight fitting and self-closing door. Some ceiling tiles in establishment are damaged and need to be replaced.

• E-Z MART, 5401 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection March 26. Observed ice machine deflector unclean and needs to be cleaned. Ice machine deflector was cleaned during time of inspection.