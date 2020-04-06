Arkansas Rural Health Partnership (ARHP) members received honors in several categories of the 2020 Health Care Heroes Awards.

Honors and recipients include:

LARGE HOSPITAL OF THE YEAR (100 beds or more) — Jefferson Regional Medical Center; and

INNOVATION HERO — Mellie Bridewell, chief executive officer of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, according to a news release.

ARHP also received nominations in these categories:

Health care administrator — Brian Thomas, CEO, Jefferson Regional Medical Center; VP, Arkansas Rural Health Partnership; and Small rural hospitals (Less than 100 beds) — Ouachita County Medical Center.

“Through these awards we seek to salute excellence, encourage innovation, offer examples of best practices for others to emulate, raise awareness in the community, enhance the quality of health care and, of course, recognize deserving individuals and organizations within the industry,” said Mitch Bettis, Arkansas Business president and publisher.

The Health Care Heroes Awards, sponsored by Arkansas Business, recognize 37 individuals, companies and organizations that are making a significant impact on the quality of health care in Arkansas.

Their acts of heroism represent a display of dedication to excellence in the area of expertise beyond the scope of their jobs. Through their commitment to their profession and their community, these individuals will be recognized at a luncheon awards ceremony. The Lifetime Achievement Award winner and a finalist in each category were selected by an outside panel of judges, according to a news release.

“It is an honor to be nominated and we are thrilled to have ARHP members among the winners,” said Mellie Bridewell, CEO, ARHP.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, Arkansas Business has created an online experience for its awards ceremony this year.

A complete list of finalists can be viewed at https://www.arkansasbusiness.com/supplements/38/health-care-heroes.

Details: www.ArkansasBusiness.com/HealthCare.