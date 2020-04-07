First it did, then it didn’t. Apparently now Franklin County does have a confirmed positive test for the coronavirus COVID-19.

At 4:36 p.m. Tuesday County Judge Ricky Bowman posted on his Facebook page that Franklin County does in fact have a resident who has tested positive for the virus.

A 2:14 p.m. post by Bowman stated he had been notified Franklin did not have a positive test despite having been told there had been a case.

That supposed case, which Bowman posted he had first learned about from the public rather than the Department of Health, had been reported by the judge in a post time stamped at 7:56 p.m. last night with a subsequent lengthy post urging residents to adhere to gathering and social distance recommendations and mandates.