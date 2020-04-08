As Arkansans continued to question if the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is related to lack of testing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith stated they were certain that this was not the case.

As of Tuesday, the total COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rose an additional 71 cases to 946 after the completion of over 1,400 tests in the previous 24 hours. That was the most tests performed in a one-day period in the state of Arkansas.

Abbott Labs has produced a quick test for detecting COVID-19, and Arkansas received 500 of these tests so that medical workers can know if they are able to continue working or if they should enter quarantine.

After sharing a text he received stating that at least 75% of shoppers were respecting social distancing guidelines and wearing masks, Hutchinson pointed that out as the reason cases remain relatively low in the state.

Hutchinson used the opportunity of Tuesday’s briefing to show several graphs that showed how Arkansas cases, tests and deaths per 100,000 population compared to the surrounding states. Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas were the seven states these graphs compared.

Louisiana led the area in every category while Arkansas was consistently in the lower half of the graphs.

The most basic graph was the number of positive cases, in which Arkansas had 31.8 per 100,000 population compared to Louisiana’s 327.9. This compared to the number of tests, with Arkansas’ 454.9 compared to Louisiana’s 1525.7.

Hutchinson said that the reason Arkansas did not have as many tests as other states was because there were not as many people showing symptoms.

Arkansas was the lowest state in the area as far as hospitalizations per 100,000 population with 2.5. The governor emphasized that this chart proved that Arkansas’ targeted response is working.

Mayor of Little Rock, Frank Scott, Jr., imposed a citywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on March 25 and was asked if he felt the state should enter such an order. Scott stated that what works for Little Rock may not work for Fort Smith.

When Hutchinson issued an executive order that allowed mayors and city administrators to close city parks and impose limited curfews, it was with the condition that such orders would not interfere with commerce.

Scott and Hutchinson shared that they are in constant communication to discuss what is best for Little Rock and other cities in the state as well as the state as a whole.