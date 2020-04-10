Special to The Commercial

Friday

Apr 10, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Arkansas


Auston E. Cunningham Jr., 1827 N. Buerkle, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 March 30.


Carmen McMoran, aka Carmen Kinley, 402 S. Anna St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 April 3.


Grant


Wesley Perkins and Margaret Perkins, 407 S. Red St., Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 March 31.


Brittany Deann Lindley, 18 Grant 167076, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 April 1.


David Wayne Wallace and Kathy Priscilla Wallace, 10 Grant 563, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 April 2.


Dennis Harris and Mary Harris, 4340 Arkansas 46 South, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 April 3.


Jefferson


Terri Allen, P.O. Box 20143, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 March 31.


Leon Carr Jr., 1021 W. 24th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 April 2.


Lauren Lovell Light, 3602 Highway 104, Apt. 2, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 April 3.


Marquietta Renee Smith, aka Marquietta Wright, 2000 Avondale Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 April 3.


Lincoln


Summer F. Thomas, 66 Holiday Lane, Gould; filed Chapter 7 March 31.


Mark Sullivan, 275 Gracious Lane, Star City; filed Chapter 13 March 31.


Daniel Donaldson, 406 Miles St., Star City; filed Chapter 7 March 31.


Lee Esther Smith, P.O. Box 85, Gould; filed Chapter 7 April 1.