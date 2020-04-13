On Wednesday, March 25th, my husband suffered an ischemic stroke and two weeks later, he was back on the golf course! We would like to thank the two EMT/Paramedics from the Cortez Station for arriving at our home in twenty minutes (seemed like forever while waiting). After a quick temperature check (covid-19) and assessment, they transported him to CHI St. Vincent where he received what is known as the “miracle drug” (tPA which is most effective when given within four and a half hours from the start of a stroke). We don’t know all of the names of the doctors, nurses, and staff that worked on him while he was there, but THANK YOU! Greg was airlifted to CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock and after two days in ICU, was stable and able to come home. So a big shout out and thanks to ALL the people who treated my husband, our friends for their comfort calls during this time of social distancing and prayer warriors.

Greg is a walking miracle because I was there and knew the signs of a stroke and called 911 immediately. Make sure you know the signs; uneven smile, one arm weak (didn’t happen in Greg’s case), and slurred speech. And if you haven’t done it already, sign up for Smart911, it does make a difference.

Thank you!



Greg and Melanie Pederson

Hot Springs Village



