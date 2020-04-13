After two days without a press briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson revealed Monday that Cummins State Prison, Forrest City Federal Prison and Arkansas State Hospital each had isolated outbreaks of COVID-19.

One week after COVID-19 was found at Forrest City Federal Prison, there are now 55 positive cases among inmates and staff. Out of the nearly 2,100 inmates, 44 have tested positive along with eight staff and one contractor.

Shortly after the first positive case in the prison, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) sent a team to investigate the outbreak.

According to Secretary of Health Nate Smith during Monday’s briefing, the CDC is in complete control of all testing and investigation in Forrest City. This means that the CDC is using federal funding and resources to limit the spread of the virus.

In the Cummins State Prison case, one barrack had 43 of 46 inmates test positive for COVID-19. Hutchinson stated that the outbreak has been contained to that specific barrack.

As a state prison, Arkansas is responsible for testing and investigation.

Hutchinson shared that no staff members have tested positive, but anyone who has worked in the barrack with positive cases is not working in any other barracks as a precautionary measure.

Both these cases are in situations that Hutchinson likened to shelter-in-place, since at the prisons is highly monitored. The state is pursuing isolation and treatment as a course of action.

There was one small outbreak in the state hospital where seven patients tested positive. The hospital is for those under observation for mental illness.

One reporter asked about a Little Rock family planning center that had violated the directive to cancel elective surgery. The clinic was cited and responded by suing the state for the right to perform abortions.

Hutchinson stated that all elective surgeries had been canceled and the clinic continued performing them. The state would take the same course of action with any clinic or hospital that violated the order.

The governor also announced the formation of a medical advisory board. The board is made up of eight members of Arkansas Department of Health.

This advisory board is meant to take effect after Arkansas reaches a peak of new cases and the decline is confirmed. The purpose of this board would be finding how to proceed and return to business as usual in a post-COVID-19 Arkansas.