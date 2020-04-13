US deaths decline again

A sailor on the USS Theodore Roosevelt died Monday, but the daily U.S. death toll from the coronavirus dipped for the second straight day, providing hope that the worst of the pandemic could soon be in the nation's rearview mirror.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who leads a state that has seen almost half of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths, declared "the worst is over" – if residents continue to follow rigid behavior guidelines.

In Washington, the White House dismissed as "ridiculous" any conjecture that President Donald Trump was firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the medical face of the White House battle against the pandemic. Trump remains determined to "reopen" the U.S. for business as soon as possible. He'll name a task force Tuesday charged with figuring out when and how to do it.

Ogbonnaya Omenka, a public health specialist at Butler University's College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, told USA TODAY a "stepwise approach" to opening up the country would likely be needed.

"Determining when to reopen is a dicey task," Omenka said. "The decision could backfire if it turns out to be too soon."

Monday marked one month since Trump declared a national emergency. There were fewer than 2,000 confirmed cases nationwide then.

Sunday's U.S. death toll was 1,557, according to Johns Hopkins University data. That was down from 1,877 on Saturday and more than 2,000 on Friday. Worldwide, there were more than 100,000 deaths and 1.88 million coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon.

Daily U.S. deaths exceeded 2,000 for the first time on Friday but slipped lower Saturday and were down again Sunday. Experts were hoping the country had reached the peak and would continue descending down the curve.

"A decrease in mortality rates for two consecutive days is welcome news definitely, but one that should be received with a lot of cautious optimism," said Ogbonnaya Omenka, a public health specialist at Butler University's College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. But he warned that confirmed cases and hospitalizations were crucial gauges in determining the direction of the outbreak.

"Hospitalizations could still overwhelm the health care system," he said. "So, while a decline in deaths is an important measure, an even more important benchmark is a wane in new transmissions."

After New York state reported 671 new deaths Monday, bringing the state’s overall total to more than 10,000, Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered optimism with one caveat. “The worst is over,” Cuomo said Monday during his daily briefing, “if we continue to be smart going forward.”

Cuomo did indicate that the statement was his personal belief and added that the flattening of new deaths curve could end with “two or three days of reckless behavior.” To avoid that, Cuomo asked residents to follow stay-at-home restrictions and to continue to take precautions.This comes one day after Cuomo signed an executive order that directed employers to provide essential workers with cloth or surgical masks, free of charge, when employees were interacting with the public.

The 671 new deaths are the lowest New York has reported in several days. Cuomo said it was “basically flat at a horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow.”

Stocks open lower after historic gains

U.S. stocks faded almost 1% in early trading Monday following Wall Street's biggest week in almost half a century. Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 12% in four days last week – markets were closed on Good Friday – and jumped more than 20% in the past three weeks. The optimism was driven projections suggesting the pandemic will soon ease in the U.S., along with trillions of government dollars being poured into the economy to keep it afloat during the almost-nationwide lockdown.

Abe faces more criticism in Japan; relapses in S. Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has been steadily criticized for his response to the coronavirus, is facing more fallout for sharing a video on his verified Twitter account that many on social media are calling tone-deaf.

The video shows Abe sitting on a couch with a disinterested look, petting a dog, sipping from a mug, reading and then sitting on a chair and punching the keys of a remote control. On the other side of the split frame, a musician strums a guitar and sings.

“You cannot see your friends or organize drinking parties, but your actions are surely saving many lives," Abe wrote in the message. “Everyone please cooperate.”

On Tuesday, Abe declared a month-long state of emergency – originally focused on Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures, but later expanded to the entire country – asking residents to stay at home. It is voluntary, however, and many residents are still being forced to commute and make themselves susceptible to exposure, since some companies have been slow to transition to remote work.

Cases in the country have spiked in recent days, with 7,370 confirmed reports and 123 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University data dashboard as of Monday afternoon.

In South Korea, a troubling trend may be emerging. Over the last week, the country’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that at least 116 recovered patients have tested positive again, more than doubling the previous week’s relapse total of 51.

“While we are putting more weight on reactivation as the possible cause, we are conducting a comprehensive study on this,” said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the KCDC.

Lorenzo Reyes of The Associated Press contributed to this article.