Wolf Pen Gap Trail Complex shut down temporarily

Ouachita National Forest officials announced Monday the Wolf Pen Gap Trail Complex located in Mena is temporarily shut down until further notice.

These actions are consistent with federal and state health and safety direction to help reduce the impact on emergency responders and limit the spread of COVID-19, a news release states. Use of the OHV trails strains emergency resources, especially search and rescue crews, at a time when the resources are already limited within the local communities, the release adds.

"As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety remain our No. 1 priority," the release states. "We are committed to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19."