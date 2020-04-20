Uplift Arkansas, Ag Dept. map points students to free meals

Uplift Arkansas and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture have compiled a map of restaurants and food pantries, as well as places serving free meals to students. Check out the map to see what's in your area.

The map can be found online at https://www.upliftarkansas.com/resources/arkansas-covid-19-food-access-map/

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, Fourth District Congressman for Arkansas, highlighted the map in one of his recent newsletters on the Paycheck Protection Program.