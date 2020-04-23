Beginning Monday, April 27, hours will change for the hotline set up by Mercy Fort Smith and Baptist Health-Fort Smith for River Valley residents concerned about COVID-19.

The River Valley Health Support Hotline hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number to call is (479) 289-6508.

Residents are encouraged to use the hotline if they have any questions or concerns about COVID-19 or are experiencing any the following symptoms:

• Fever, chills or rigors

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Cough

• Sore throat

• New onset of loss of taste or smell

Health care professionals monitoring the hotline will continue to clinically assess symptoms over the phone and direct callers to the appropriate next steps, which may include scheduling a test for COVID-19. The Mercy Fort Smith/Baptist Health-Fort Smith test collection site remains open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. Appointments are required.

Callers do not have to be a patient at either hospital to use the hotline. The hotline has been available since March 18.