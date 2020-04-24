Armechi Morgan, 48-year-old black male, was found unresponsive inside the residence. According to Pine Bluff police, Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pine Bluff Police Department responded to the 100 block of Talbot Avenue in reference to a welfare check on Thursday around 2 p.m.

Armechi Morgan, 48-year-old black male, was found unresponsive inside the residence. According to Pine Bluff police, Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced Morgan deceased at 2:40 p.m. according to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelly.

According to Kelly, the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Pine Bluff Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

A reward will be given for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects according to PBPD.