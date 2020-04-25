A Fort Smith oil company executive is reassessing his business strategy during a catastrophic hit to the market in the wake of COVID-19.

Hanna Oil & Gas President and CEO Bill Hanna said he is considering shifting from a business model based purely on drilling to one that acquires within the market as well. This is in part because his company, like many in the oil market, is in a good position to buy assets while the price of oil has plummeted due to a lack of all forms of travel worldwide during the pandemic.

Hanna Oil & Gas produces oil in 11 states and three Canadian provinces but largely has a regional market.

“You change and follow opportunities, and largely, they’re everywhere,” said Hanna, who is also the company’s chairman of the board.

Although Hanna’s commodity prices for crude oil were up on Friday, the bleak outlook of the global market has impacted his and virtually every other oil business. Demand for gasoline since mid-March had declined by nearly half as of Thursday as airlines and domestic travelers all over the world have not used the supply during travel restrictions and shelter-in-place orders. U.S. oil futures on Monday fell below $0 as transportation requiring fuel has significantly slowed across the globe with travel restrictions.

Canada is expected to drop its oil production by 15%, according to GlobalData.

Hanna said natural gas prices even during normal market trends are “all over the place” and difficult to predict. This is compounded by a “perceived demand issue” and “an absolute, not-perceived supply issue” that have pushed market trends to where they are during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“There’s really only so many expenses you can cut out of the process that has any kind of material effects,” he said. “I don’t see this as an expense problem so much as a revenue problem, and we don’t know how to fix that.”

Hanna said he and others in oil and gas have had to fall back on investments they’ve made when oil supply and demand were high. He said he hopes the price of oil “can go up eventually.”

But while Hanna waits, he may have opportunities to aggregate gas from other companies, he said. He said this is a shift from his longstanding company model that has focused solely on drilling.

“We’re opportunity-driven. We’re entrepreneurs before anything else, and we’re kind of business guys before anything else,” he said.

Hanna Oil & Gas hasn’t laid off any employees in the wake of the pandemic, Hanna said. But he has encouraged them and investors to make sacrifices until the market recovers.

But the investment community is also becoming scarcer than it already was, Hanna said.

“It almost brings you together in an interesting way. You’re down in a ditch, kind of fighting. It kind of brings you closer,” he said.

The possible acquisitions, Hanna said, could help his company in the long run and even after the pandemic is over.

“Whatever we feel like puts us in a position to feel like we can provide a return for our employees and our stakeholders, we will do,” he said.