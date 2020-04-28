In unrelated cases, an angler’s bait accidentally hitting a dock and a recycler’s mistake reportedly received angry replies, in various Hot Springs Village Police Department reports.



April 15

A complainant said that after her husband accidentally left trash in a Village recycling bin at 2:44 p.m. April 14, a volunteer called their house before her husband returned home and cursed her and reportedly said they were “stupid” to leave trash in the recycling bin, and also said he had found her tax form. She told police her husband had both recyclables and trash, but made a mistake. She said she attempted to apologize, but the caller kept on cursing and berating. She told police she also wanted to make sure their tax-form information was not misused.

Brian Smith, 59, no address available, was arrested for domestic battery-3rd degree, and was taken to Saline County jail.



April 16

Police investigated a reported burglary at Luxe Nails and Spa and found an apparent break-in at neighboring East Gate Salon. In a security video, the perpetrator appears to be slender, of medium height, wearing a black mask and gloves.

A complainant told police he has noticed an unusually large number of beer cans in the Pyrenees Way ditch the last few days.

After a caller told police she had read on the NextDoor website that a woman complained that an angler kept hitting her Lake DeSoto boat dock with bait, an officer located the fisherman, who said his rubber bait had accidentally hit the dock once, and the owner came out screaming. The man, who was fishing with a sponsor, received a warning citation for not buying a POA day pass or boat decal. The caller, who told police she saw the man’s boat enter the West Gate, also said she followed him to the lake.

Remodelers found a broken window frame and fingerprints where someone apparently broke into a Sergio Drive home.



April 17

An officer went to a Certero Circle home after a 911 hang-up, where a man denied calling.

While a Badalona Circle man was being cited for refusal to vacate, it was learned he had a Garland County failure-to-appear warrant, and was taken to jail.



April 18

An officer went to a Peral Way home after a 911 hang-up. An emergency button had accidentally been pushed.

West Gate staff seized a woman’s POA card when a man presented it.

After a patrolling officer stopped to question a man parked at an Entergy substation at 9:09 p.m., who said he was a licensed security guard, a security company faxed a copy of its contract showing he had been hired by Entergy to guard the station daily.



April 19

West Gate staff seized a man’s POA card that was presented by a woman.



April 20

A vehicle was reportedly parked on the Coronado Community Center emergency helipad at 2:40 p.m., but the complainant called back to say the driver had left.

A man in ragged clothes, who appeared to be on drugs, reportedly was walking near Cortez pavilion around 10:53 p.m.

Police and firemen set up a perimeter at Balboa Baptist Church at 9:08 p.m. so that a medical helicopter could land.

An officer cut a fallen tree to clear Sabiote Way.

An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officer picked up an injured owl on Bajista Lane after a 7:30 p.m. call, and said he would take it to a rehabilitation center.



April 21

A Villager told police he responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad about a 2005 Chevrolet pickup. The contact told him the sale would need to go through eBay Motors. The Villager bought $1,800 in eBay cards and read the number to a man with a strong Indian accent. The man later contacted the buy and said he needed to pay an additional $1,000 for shipping insurance. The buyer contacted eBay, and was told it was a scam, and not to send any more money.

An officer told a man with 2 leashed puppies at Balboa Beach the dogs could not be there.

After a woman told police at 6:15 p.m. that a man had yelled and cursed her while she was walking her dogs on Segovia Drive, an officer spoke to the resident, who said he yelled at her because she was walking on his property. He said he wanted to pursue a trespassing charge if she walked on his property again. When the officer told the complainant the resident did not want her on his property, she became agitated and left, the report said.

A westbound truck on DeSoto Boulevard was unsuccessful turning left at First Assembly of God Church, and ended in the eastbound ditch around 5:30 p.m. The truck and trailer had no damage, and a wrecker pulled it out.

A one-man band playing in a Matamoroe Way garage around 3:29 p.m. said he would turn the sound down, and would quit playing at 5 p.m.