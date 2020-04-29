Future School of Fort Smith recently received approval to add ninth grade to their program in addition to grades 10-12 starting in the 2021-22 school year.

Future School is a free, open enrollment school that enables students to learn in a unique setting. This school is in Fort Smith, but is not in the Fort Smith Public School system.

Superintendent Boyd Logan said the school’s “robust advisory component” has set the school apart from other high schools and helped make the transition to home learning during the COVID-19 pandemic smoother.

Principal Allison Montiel shared that the flexibility of curriculum allows students to “find their passions earlier” than a standardized one.

“We’re trying to move the needle on how we look at education,” Trish Flanagan of Future School stated. According to Flanagan, the goal of Future School is to allow students to set up a plan of study to help prepare them for the rest of their lives.

This school is one of many all over America that looks to change the structure of high school for students with more one-on-one interactions between students and advisers.

One of the major features of Future School is their internship program. Students obtain internships around the area and work there on Wednesdays rather than have classes. This gives the students hands-on experience.

One student had an internship with Hanna Oil and reportedly has a job opportunity for when he finishes college.

Sixty percent of the 2019 graduating class went to college while the rest went straight into the work force. That graduating class consisted of 80 students.

With the new addition of ninth grade in the 2021-22 school year, students completing seventh grade in 2020 will be eligible to enroll in Future School in Fall 2021.

In order to enroll, those interested can call (479) 431-8695 or visit fsfuture.org.