Hundreds of area residents turned out Friday for a 40,000-pound donation of chicken from OK Foods through the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

The event took place at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds, 1509 S. Broadway St., in Poteau.

Traffic was stretched about four miles from the fairgrounds to Marvins IGA grocery store into town. Police officers directed traffic and blocked off certain roads. The donation began at noon and was completed around 3 p.m.

Military members handed out the food. Each vehicle was given a 40-pound box of frozen chicken products. This event was made possible with the assistance of the Poteau Chamber of Commerce, City of Poteau, Poteau Police Department, Eastern Oklahoma Catholic Charities, and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

OK Foods held a 160,000-pound donation day April 15 in Fort Smith through the River Valley Regional Food Bank.