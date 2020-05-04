In its latest update, the Arkansas Department of Health has reclassified the death attributed to COVID-19 to a resident of Yell County rather than of Logan County.

On Sunday, the Logan County Emergency Management office, through its Facebook account, announced it had been informed of the death of a county resident.

This morning Logan County Judge Ray Gack noted there had been come confusion as to whether the victim of the virus lived in Logan or Yell County. The determination at that time was that the person resided in Logan County.

Following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily press briefing the ADH updated its online map tracking cases in the state and in doing so they lowered from three to two the total number of positive cases in Logan County, with two cases also considered recoveries.

That update also changed Yell County’s totals from five to six positive cases, with three recoveries, and one death, when there previously was none.