The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District is planning a phased re-opening of campsites and recreation areas beginning May 20 for sites closed because of COVID-19.

“We’re working closely with our state and local government partners to ensure visitors can safely transition back into our parks,” said Little Rock District Commander, Col. Eric Noe. “The decision to re-open our sites in Arkansas and southern Missouri is specific to each recreation area and is based largely on the safety of the staff and visitors.”

A complete list of Little Rock District site statuses can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil. Visitor centers, playgrounds, shelters, and swim beaches are subject to local orders. Other parks will remain closed because of current high water or because of record flooding along the Arkansas River last spring.

Campground reservations and payments must be made in advance at www.recreation.gov. Park visitors can begin making reservations on May 7. To protect the staff and visitors, “no-contact” transactions must be made online. Some non-reservable campsites and/or parks will remain closed until they can be placed into the reservation system. The Corps is working on adding these sites to the reservation system but at this time does not have a specific opening date for those locations.

Social distancing and other restrictions required by local, state, and federal authorities to include the Centers for Disease Control will be in place. Current guidance provided by the CDC can be found at www.cdc.gov. If these restrictions cannot be followed, recreation areas could be forced to close again.

Visit the Little Rock District website at: www.about.me/USACELittleRock.