By SANDY JOHANSEN

Staff writer



Robin Hazard, now living in Rockport, Texas, spent over 15 years as a sales representative at the Hot Springs Village Voice. She recently submitted her painting, “A Little Pot of Oregano” to the Arkansas Art Center’s Delta Exhibition. The award-winning painting will be hung in one of the Arkansas Art Centers in Little Rock and will also be on their digital format.

The 62nd Annual Delta Exhibition is organized by the Arkansas Arts Center in collaboration with the Historic Arkansas Museum, ACANSA Gallery (formerly known as Argenta Gallery), Thea Foundation, and the Art Gallery, Argenta Branch of the William F. Laman Library.

“This is only the second time that I entered a painting for the Delta Exhibition. Only 63 of the 400 pieces submitted were selected. I know several of the other artists who also have work selected for this exhibit. My painting, ‘A Little Pot of Oregano’ aka ‘That Damn Harvey’ is from the chaos that Hurricane Harvey left behind in my carport. It was in the ‘Masters of Summer’ exhibited at Felder Gallery in San Antonio, Texas, that opened last Memorial Day Weekend and ran through last Labor Day. The owner, Robbie Felder specifically wanted a painting from my personal Harvey experience.

“‘Welcome Home’ is of my driveway from the aftermath of Harvey. It won a Merit Award in 2019 Currents Exhibit held at the Rockport Center of the Arts, that was juried by Joe Schenk, the former director of the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi, Texas.”

Hazard has been painting since she was a child. “I loved drawing and coloring when I was very little, and the older I got, the more I tried different media.”

A graduate of Southern Methodist University, Robin’s fine art degree focused on painting, drawing and printmaking. Her work has been exhibited throughout the United State in corporate and private collections. Beginning March 6, 2020, 15 pieces have been displayed at Cerulean Gallery in Dallas, Texas.

Her other showings listed in her profile are American Bank, Houston, Texas; Cancer Treatment Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Camp Aldersgate, Little Rock, Arkansas; Dallas Women’s Caucus for the Arts; Dallas Life Magazine; Baum Gallery of Fine Art, Conway, Arkansas; Garvan Woodland Gardens, Hot Springs, Arkansas; and the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, University of Arkansas, Morrilton.

This is the first time the Arkansas Art Center’s show is going digital. The live showing is scheduled for May 9 through Aug. 2 at this time.



