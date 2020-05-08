As economic hardships continue in Fort Smith and throughout the United States, several organizations have been in communication on how to best provide food to those who have been affected in this way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directors and leaders from nonprofits and Fort Smith Public Schools on April 30 held a Believe In Fort Smith meeting over Zoom to discuss their efforts and plans for addressing hunger in the Fort Smith region before life can return to normal. Nearly all of the organizations have enhanced their normal operations to address residents’ needs.

“If we can know what each organization does and the gaps in services, we’ll be able to help each other better,” said Antioch for Youth & Family Director Charolette Tidwell.

An estimated one in five people and one in four children in Sebastian County are food insecure, according to Urban Institute. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also lists the county as a county with a higher social vulnerability than many counties during natural or man-made disasters based on factors such as poverty, housing quality, education levels and access to transportation.

“These were problems before the pandemic,” Tidwell said.

Antioch for Youth & Family during the outbreak has launched “Drop & Go,” “Knock & Go” and “Drop & Drive” programs to assist families during the pandemic. They have also supplemented Fort Smith Public Schools’ sack lunches as the schools have continued to provide lunches during the outbreak.

The public schools have averaged around 3,500 meals each day and have served out of all 19 elementary schools, said Child Nutrition Supervisor Leigh Christian.

“We’re planning on doing that through the end of the year and then reevaluate as far as the need,” said Christian, pointing out that the school system usually only serves meals out of 11 elementary schools during the summer.

Community Clearinghouse has also served children during the outbreak through their backpack program, through which they have donated backpacks to Boys & Girls clubs in the city. But they’ve had to scale back some of their services to encourage social distancing, said Director Tami Kuhns.

“To keep them from coming in so much, we’ve had cancer patients come in two weeks at a time, down from their standard once-a-week admittance,” Kuhns said.

Riverview Hope Campus also serves three meals a day to anyone in the community. Director Chris Joannides said the campus has a three months’ supply of food.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen three months from now, but we feel pretty confident that we’re still going to be OK,” he said.

To help in this time, United Way of the Greater Fort Smith Area has given “microgrants” of $1,000 each to Antioch for Youth & Family, Community Rescue Mission, Crawford County Senior Center, Cancer Support House, Girls Inc., River Valley Regional Food Bank and Sebastian County Seniors Association. They’ve also received more than 30,000 pledges, according to the community initiatives coordinator.

Jurena Storm, the mayor’s assistant, commended each organization present at the meeting for their services during the pandemic.