In a special meeting yesterday, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board directors elected Chuck Alvord to fill the seat of director Tormey Campagna, who resigned last Friday shortly after another director was fired.

In an executive session last Friday, Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board director Nancy Luehring was removed for cause in a 5-2 ballot vote.

In yesterday’s meeting, chairman Diana Podawiltz said the board also met April 27 to discuss legal issues.

Following a motion by vice chairman Lloyd Sherman on April 27, seconded by Tucker Omohundro, the board voted 5-1 to task the Rose Law Firm to enter into negotiation with chief executive officer Lesley Nalley’s attorney, regarding her contract (which expires March 21, 2021) “and board authority.”

Voting for the action on April 27, Podawiltz said Monday, were also Campagna, Kirk Denger and Dick Garrison. The chair only votes in case of a tie.

Monday’s meeting can be viewed on the POA’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azFhhKr-PfA.

Luehring told the Voice on Friday she had previously been told to resign. Shortly after her removal, Campagna resigned.

In a statement Campagna said:

“The action the five members of the Board of Director took to remove Nancy from the Board is inconsolable. All Board Members have a clear right to voice their opinions on all subjects. You concluded that Nancy’s actions were subversive. I clearly do not see it that way.

The five remaining Board Members need to think what message they are sending. Are you now removing Board Members because they don’t agree with the majority? Board Members are expected to make independent decisions, not just follow the majority.

I cannot in good conscience be associated with this Board and their actions, therefore I tender my resignation from the Hot Springs Village Board of Directors. This resignation is effective immediately.”

The Voice has received the following statement from Nancy Luehring:

“The HSV Property Owners hired our current CEO in 2014. The job position at that time was CFO. She was given 2 main goals, update the IT department for more accurate accounting and to get the finances of the Village in order. We have had 3 consecutive years of clean audits. No corrections. Prior years of audits had recommended corrections and notes that were never addressed or implemented. We presently have a reserve fund for utilities and operations. This was spent or not available in the recent past. Out savings/investments have been untouched. Member equity has increased during her tenure. Out [sic] debt to income ratio is well within normal to excellent range.

“The CEO has followed the directives of the Board of Directors, following our Governing Documents, The Articles of Incorporation 1963, Declaration, 1970, Bylaws, and Policies. I applaud the continued efforts, enthusiasm and professional attitude and approach of our Current CEO, Lesley Nalley.

“I, Nancy Luehring, was removed from the HSV Board of Directors today, May 6, 2020 for cause. The “cause” described was for subversive behavior. It was mentioned that the majority of the board feels I would block anything they are trying to do.

Collaboration, consensus, and individual opinions are warranted as a Director. Subversion is defined as: destroy completely. I am certainly in the minority on this board as indicated in the 5-2 vote for my removal. I could never have changed an action or decision on any day-to-day events.

“The ONLY reason, I was removed was to appoint another ‘yes’ person that will be that coveted 6th vote to terminate the Contract of our CEO. I have attached a letter that I shared with the board on April 15, 2020, after the Executive session was adjourned. I was asked at that time, 3 hours after the new board was seated, to resign or I would be removed. “

Luerhing’s letter can be found at https://www.hsvvoice.com/news/20200506/luehring-removed-from-board-campagna-resigns .



The POA issued an e-blast confirming the removal of Luehring and the resignation of Campagna. The Board of Directors set a special meeting for 9 a.m. yesterday, Monday, May 11, at the Ponce de Leon Center to discuss board membership composition.

Nalley gave this response Friday to an email from the Voice: “I was not involved in the Board’s discussion or decision and am, therefore, unable to add anything further.”

Alvord is a retired business executive and has served in various volunteer capacities in the Village, including as a director on the Garland County Waterworks and Sewer Facilities Board (Hot Springs Village.) He has also served on the the marketing subcommittee for the Comprehensive Master Plan Advisory Committee (CMPAC)

Last year the board fired Garrison, citing alleged breach of confidentiality. He was elected again in March 2020, and joined the board in April.

Most of Monday’s meeting was spent discussing finances and the $3 million federal Payroll Protection Program loan. See related article.