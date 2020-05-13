First Baptist Church in Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., has opened registration for Vacation Bible School in August.

First Baptist will be conducting Vacation Bible School: Concrete & Cranes™ from 5-7 p.m. on Sundays in August, according to a news release.

“This year’s VBS is all about helping kids discover that Jesus’ love provides a foundation that lasts,” according to a news release.”They will learn to be wise builders who continue in what they’ve learned and firmly believe. And they will discover that He who began a good work in them will be faithful to carry it on to completion. Each day, kids will dig deep into God’s Word to build on the foundation Jesus provides through the pages of Scripture as well as make crafts, play fun games, enjoy tasty snacks, sing cool songs, and learn about missions.”

Vacation Bible School is free. For details or to register, parents should visit the VBS website at https://www.fbcpinebluff.org/vacation-bible-school/ or call Bryan Bolton, minister of music and children, at 534-4741.