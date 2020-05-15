The Fort Smith Port Authority decided to move forward with pursuing bids to demolish a large smoke stack at the river port on Navy Road.

As Cameron Hubbs Construction (CHC) continues to repair the damage from the flood of spring 2019, owner Cameron Hubbs updated the Port Authority committee that it was “coming along really well.”

Because Hubbs is already working at the port, the committee decided to allow him to pursue bids for the demolition of an old smoke stack on the property. The brick smoke stack is over 100 feet tall.

According to Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman, the committee could choose to go through the city or Hubbs to accept bids. Either way, the amount of time it would take allows the city to recover financially from the economic impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hubbs briefed the committee on what the process would look like if he sent it out for bids, telling them the biggest question would be if it was better or worse to get more people involved in the project.

Additionally, Hubbs noted that he would still have to work with the other company and insurance to protect the existing buildings from any damage demolition of the stack would cause.

The current insurance for CHC currently covers damage from weather and natural disasters.

“If Cameron (Hubbs) is willing to shepherd the process ... I’m all for that,” said Dingman in response to streamlining the bid process.

Dingman noted that the demolition of the smoke stack should cost between $75,000 and $100,000. He said he believed that getting the bids sooner would be better for knowing what to expect.

Hubbs also noted he would be involved either way and he was willing to do the leg work and proceed with getting the bids for demolition companies.

Construction update

During his update on the project of rebuilding the port, Hubbs shared that one building had all the concrete poured and concrete for the other building would be done by June. Hubbs hopes to have the slab for the new office building done in the next few weeks.

There is currently a balance of $1.7 million for this project of the $2.9 million approved by the city. Dingman estimates the total cost would come to about $3.5 million.

Dingman said there were still unanswered questions from the Arkansas Municipal League (AML) insurance settlement, but he expects those to be answered soon.

Hubbs said he believed the project will be completed by August, with the buildings done in June. Crews lost a few days due to rain, but they expect to remain on schedule with a forecast of no rain in the next week.