The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) graduated its inaugural Master of Science in Biomedicine (MSB) class in a virtual ceremony on Saturday.

MSB student, Shayne Brown, was recognized as the 2020 MSB Student of the Year. ACHE is located in Fort Smith's Chaffee Crossing.

MSB Program Director Kenneth Hensley, Ph.D, stated, “All of our MSB students have earned honor for themselves through their hard work and professionalism, but our MSB Student of the Year most embodied the mission of ACHE. Brown has demonstrated a particularly deep and abiding personal commitment to community service in Arkansas and Oklahoma. She has mustered both courage and persistence to consistently perform at a high academic level across the MSB curriculum. Brown will join the Class of 2024 at the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine this fall.

The Outstanding Student in Foundations of Anatomical Sciences is awarded to the highest scoring MSB student in Foundations of Anatomical Sciences. Chelsey Ratzlaff and Nga “Izzy” Tran each received this award.

The Outstanding Student in Medical Biochemistry is awarded to the highest scoring student in Medical Biochemistry. Abdullah Alazawi, Chelsey Ratzlaff, and Nga “Izzy” Tran were each awarded this honor.

Kolby Morrison received the Medical Ethics and Professionalism award for his on-site presentation.

Maya Nolin-Clark was awarded the top Medical Ethics and Professionalism award for her virtual presentation.