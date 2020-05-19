Three topics affecting Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association staff were atop last Wednesday’s board of directors’ agenda – job duties, contracts and procurement.

A proposed job description for the corporate treasurer drew discussion. Corporate treasurer Dan Aylward, corporate secretary Marcy Mermel and directors are all volunteers.

Chief executive officer Lesley Nalley expressed fear that a non-staff treasurer would interfere with chief financial officer Liz Mathis and other POA staff. She wants to ensure separation of duties and does not want the treasurer’s actions to interfere with future audits.

Aylward said the treasurer needs access to all POA records.

Directors debated the proposed “unencumbered access” language.

Tucker Omohundro said the words should be simplified to say the treasurer may access any information he wants, and if denied, he can come back to the full board.

Board chairman Diana Podawiltz said the board needs to know what reports are being gathered by staff so it can determine which ones it wants to see.

Proposed changes for board chair and vice chair were dropped. At director Chuck Alvord’s request, the Rose Law Firm’s advice will be sought for defining duties of corporate secretary.

Podawiltz also wants to define the secretary’s duties.

Alvord said next year’s board could change the roles and bylaws again.

Nalley, participating via Zoom, agreed with Alvord.

The board chose to leave bylaws alone, possibly listing details in another way.

Also, the board discussed procurement and contract policies.

Nalley holds the contractural right to spend up to $50,000 without board approval.

Podawiltz said much has changed since her contract was approved.

Nalley told the board that staff should retain the ability, saying it would be “dangerous” to remove the responsibility from staff.

Podawiltz said spending control is ultimately the board’s duty. Read the proposed procurement policy at https://bit.ly/3dNuMq7.

“We need to get a better handle on our finances,” Omohundro said.

Aylward said a $10,000 limit would give directors an opportunity to preview more proposed outlays.

Mathis said all purchases and work orders exceeding $10,000 are placed for bids. She said her staff works hard to get the best prices.

On the proposed fiscal policy, Mathis said it was a good idea to consolidate the policies.

Podawiltz said the POA’s work revolves around the budget and finances. She cited rebuilding Balboa Golf Course as an example. “This is something we have to deal with,” she says.

Directors emphasized the need for transparency and timely reporting of financial information.

