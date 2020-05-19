Congress is debating the HEROES Act, which will provide direct aid to those who need it most. Family nurse practitioner and Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress Celeste Williams says she supports this relief package, which “would benefit those who need it most.“

Her opponent, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of the 3rd Congressional District has decided to vote against it.

“It seems he’s happy to allow the deficit to balloon for massive tax cuts for the billionaire class and multinational corporations who fund his campaign, but he can’t bear the thought of spending money that will actually help everyday Arkansans,” Williams said in a news release.

“First responders and frontline workers are the everyday heroes who need our help now more than ever,” Williams said. “When elected, I will be a leader who centers everyday people in every vote I cast.”

The HEROES Act contains $875 billion in state and local government aid - which will directly benefit first responders, as well as direct payments to individuals, rent & mortgage relief, COVID-19 testing and tracing, supplying PPE for workplaces, small business relief, safe voting, and prohibitions on price gouging and evictions.