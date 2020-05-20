The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) provided $5,193,449 to 105 rural health clinics (RHCs) in Arkansas for COVID-19 testing.

Nationally, $225 million was awarded to more than 4,500 RHCs across the country to support COVID-19 testing efforts and expand access to testing in rural communities, according to the May 20 news release.

Rural Health Clinics are a special designation given to health care practices in underserved rural areas by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that help ensure access to care for rural residents.

This funding is through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act that President Trump signed into law April 24 which specifically directed these monies to be allocated to RHCs. HRSA funded RHC organizations based on the number of certified clinic sites they operate, providing nearly $50,000 per clinic site.

“The funding may be used for a wide range COVID-19 testing and related expenses including planning for implementation of a COVID-19 testing program, procuring supplies to provide testing, training providers and staff on COVID-19 testing procedures, and reporting data to HHS on COVID-19 testing activities,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “Funds may also be used for building or construction of temporary structures, leasing of properties, and retrofitting facilities as necessary to support COVID-19 response.”

HRSA is also awarding $500,000 to support technical assistance efforts to the RHCs as they expand testing capabilities. This includes activities such as conducting webinars, providing resources and guidance for implementation and management of testing programs.

For a comprehensive state-by-state breakdown of this funding, visit: https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health/coronavirus/rural-health-clinics-covid-19-testing-fy20-awards.