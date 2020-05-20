For many years the Gattis Logan County Library has hosted a reading program each summer to encourage children to read over the summer months.

The summer reading program would encourage reading and provide entertainment and activities each week, including storytellers, puppet shows, educators and other performers. Although many events have been canceled or postponed due to the virus outbreak, the summer reading program at the Gattis Logan County Library will still take place and the library staff has been hard at work devising innovative and creative new ideas for Summer Reading Club 2020.

Librarian Amber Mikles said that this year’s summer reading program would be virtual and the theme is Imagine Your Story, focusing on fairy tales, princesses and mystical lands.

The much-loved summer reading program is taking place and adapting to the ever-changing situation that the virus outbreak brings. The library will use Facebook to present summer programs and activities for the children.

“Be sure to follow the Arkansas River Valley Regional Library System page so you can see the many entertainers that we have scheduled. There will be magicians, marionettes and others sharing their stories on Mondays throughout the summer.”

Children will receive a starter pack once they have registered. Book bundles may be requested through the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeHkM60pLWKN9M83k4FY94nojhbpkOXMPfc2dJR-LNX80FQzw/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1, by email, or by calling the library.

“Many programs will be offered this summer, like Story Walks in the park. We want to encourage patrons of all ages to keep reading this summer.”

Patrons who wish to participate in the summer reading program can complete the registration by clicking on the link located on the Arkansas River Valley Regional Library System website under Gattis Logan County Library, by emailing the registration form or by calling the library.

The target date to begin the program will be at the beginning of June. The staff is still working out the details of the summer reading program, which will be announced later.

“We look forward to seeing all the stories our patrons can imagine this summer! This year will be different than years past, and this is just part of our story!”

For more information on the Summer Reading Program, call (479) 963-2371 or visit www.arvrls.com.