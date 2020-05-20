Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to speak and the Commemorative Air Force’s (CAF) Razorback Wing will conduct a flyover during a live-streamed Memorial Day ceremony.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock. The event is closed to the public, but it can be viewed on the cemetery’s Facebook page, according to a news release.

The Memorial Day observance will also feature the Razorback Wing, based at North Little Rock, flying their Ryan PT-22 Recruit, World War II trainer aircraft. The World War II aircraft, known as Miss Cherie, will conduct a flight over the Veterans Cemetery to honor and mourn the military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, according to a news release.

To view the ceremony live, visit https://www.facebook.com/ASVCNLR/